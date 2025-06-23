ORG Partners LLC Has $33,000 Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

ORG Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 92.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,387 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,061,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,440,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,519 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,222,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $992,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,929,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,329,000 after purchasing an additional 503,190 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,840,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,205,000 after purchasing an additional 890,912 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,986,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,879,000 after purchasing an additional 155,924 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on OHI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.88.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $36.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.34. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.92 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $228.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.61 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.46%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

