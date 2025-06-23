ORG Partners LLC Has $69,000 Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on HWM. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.13.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $173.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.18 and a 200-day moving average of $134.88. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.83 and a 1-year high of $177.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $69.86 billion, a PE ratio of 56.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.03%.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total transaction of $193,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,737.48. This represents a 5.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Plant sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $125,568,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,127,946.24. This trade represents a 77.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 831,250 shares of company stock valued at $130,517,863. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

