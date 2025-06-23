ORG Partners LLC Invests $32,000 in ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 317,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 143,570 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 254.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 43,735 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 2,128.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 48,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 333.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF stock opened at $20.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.61. ProShares Bitcoin ETF has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $27.88.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

