ORG Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP)

ORG Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP – Free Report) by 86.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,591 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,360,000 after acquiring an additional 29,516 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, Horizon Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HAP opened at $52.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $159.06 million, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.58. VanEck Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $42.65 and a 1-year high of $53.57.

The VanEck Natural Resources ETF (HAP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a consumption-based index of global hard asset firms. HAP was launched on Aug 29, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

