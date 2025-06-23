ORG Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,500 FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FFEB. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth about $399,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

BATS:FFEB opened at $51.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.73 and a 200-day moving average of $49.68. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February has a 52 week low of $44.49 and a 52 week high of $51.55.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

