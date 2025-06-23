ORG Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 989 iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000.
iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance
IHI stock opened at $60.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.73. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $52.90 and a one year high of $65.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.92.
iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile
The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.
