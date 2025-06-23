ORG Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO)

ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 285.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Lb 2018 Gst Trust acquired 607,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.39 per share, with a total value of $67,694,487.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 621,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,257,178.06. This represents a 4,331.92% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.57, for a total value of $530,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,470,351.48. This trade represents a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $214.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of APO opened at $134.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.96. The stock has a market cap of $76.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.11 and a 12 month high of $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 35.73%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

