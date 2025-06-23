ORG Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

ORG Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 95.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 553 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,191 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory grew its stake in Shopify by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 5,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.
Shopify Stock Performance
Shopify stock opened at $106.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.75.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Analysis on Shopify
About Shopify
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Shopify
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- The Boring Is Beautiful Portfolio: 3 Stocks for a Worried World
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- More Than a Monetary Metal: Silver’s Case for Outperformance
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Retail Sales Signal Upside for These 3 Consumer Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.