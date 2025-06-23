ORG Partners LLC Sells 1,786 Shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

ORG Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 81.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in RTX by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. CLG LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CLG LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.9% in the first quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 74,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.82.

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,959.56. The trade was a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX opened at $146.75 on Monday. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $99.07 and a 1-year high of $149.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.63.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. On average, research analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. RTX’s payout ratio is 79.77%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

