ORG Partners LLC Sells 2,022 Shares of Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

ORG Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 71.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,094,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $495,360,000 after purchasing an additional 239,404 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Viper Energy by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,964,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,520,000 after acquiring an additional 310,890 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Viper Energy by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,309,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,324,000 after acquiring an additional 389,473 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Viper Energy in the 4th quarter worth $95,505,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Viper Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,102,000 after acquiring an additional 35,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on VNOM. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Monday, March 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Viper Energy Price Performance

Shares of Viper Energy stock opened at $40.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a current ratio of 8.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.70. Viper Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.71 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Viper Energy had a net margin of 43.43% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Viper Energy Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Viper Energy Profile

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Articles

