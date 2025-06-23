ORG Partners LLC Sells 4,229 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

ORG Partners LLC lessened its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 91.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,229 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $931,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Trading Up 1.3%

ONEOK stock opened at $82.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $75.48 and a one year high of $118.07. The stock has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.94.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 15.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on ONEOK from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.69.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

