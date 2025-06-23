ORG Partners LLC Sells 440 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

ORG Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 73.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,249,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8,900.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 416,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,094,000 after buying an additional 411,579 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 246.5% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 356,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,510,000 after buying an additional 253,320 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 391,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,377,000 after buying an additional 222,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,408.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 127,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,203,000 after buying an additional 118,942 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.3%

DIA stock opened at $421.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $415.37 and a 200 day moving average of $424.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $366.32 and a 52 week high of $451.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

