ORG Partners LLC Sells 9,189 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

ORG Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 92.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,189 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 3,507.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 237.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta Stock Up 0.4%

OKTA stock opened at $99.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 157.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.60. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $127.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.14 million. Okta had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 4.85%. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Okta from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.59.

Insider Activity at Okta

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $224,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,000. The trade was a 8.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 7,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.19, for a total value of $708,835.95. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,389.73. The trade was a 26.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,354 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,078 over the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

