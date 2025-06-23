Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hickory Point Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,272,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 330,176 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,785,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its stake in NVIDIA by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 9,944 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 52,307 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,024,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total value of $6,741,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,104,752.08. This trade represents a 19.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $27,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,855,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,046,898.48. This trade represents a 2.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,469,685 shares of company stock worth $349,669,962. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. HSBC downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.05.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $143.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

