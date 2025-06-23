PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Trimmed by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Avalon Trust Co boosted its stake in PayPal by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 2,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 12,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp boosted its stake in PayPal by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 3,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $70.05 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.06. The company has a market capitalization of $68.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on PayPal from $104.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Arete Research set a $81.00 price objective on PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PayPal from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Macquarie dropped their target price on PayPal from $117.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $277,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,248. This represents a 21.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $281,168.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,274.36. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,796 shares of company stock worth $863,028 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

