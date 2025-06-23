Penny Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 21st

BigBear.ai, Innovative Eyewear, TeraWulf, Cipher Mining, Dragonfly Energy, Plug Power, and INLIF are the seven Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of small public companies that trade at very low prices—typically below $5 per share—and often on over-the-counter markets rather than major exchanges. Because they have limited liquidity, wide bid-ask spreads and minimal regulatory oversight, penny stocks tend to be highly volatile and prone to price manipulation. While their low price can offer the allure of large percentage gains, investing in them carries a significantly higher risk of loss. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

BBAI traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $4.00. 166,950,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,721,496. BigBear.ai has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $10.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.01. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Innovative Eyewear (LUCY)

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice.

LUCY traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $3.53. 110,976,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,341. Innovative Eyewear has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $13.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $10.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 3.49.

TeraWulf (WULF)

WULF traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $3.74. 47,677,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,645,140. TeraWulf has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $9.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.34. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Cipher Mining (CIFR)

CIFR traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.79. 31,871,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,918,224. Cipher Mining has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $7.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.17. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Dragonfly Energy (DFLI)

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others.

DFLI traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.25. 332,067,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,556. Dragonfly Energy has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $9.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.58. The company has a market cap of $2.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of -0.54.

Plug Power (PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

PLUG traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.11. 71,227,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,154,739. Plug Power has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $3.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

INLIF (INLF)

INLIF Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development of injection molding machine-dedicated manipulator arms. Its products include: Three-axis robot, Five-axis robot and bull head type manipulator. The company was founded on January 4, 2023 and is headquartered in Quanzhou, China.

Shares of NASDAQ:INLF traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,167,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,293. INLIF has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.18.

