PFG Investments LLC Acquires 240 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $89.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $76.92 and a one year high of $99.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.56.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

