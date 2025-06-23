PFG Investments LLC Acquires 6,344 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 38.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 3,928.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,224,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $781,361,000 after buying an additional 15,821,509 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth $104,132,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,235,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,621,000 after buying an additional 1,156,735 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,299,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,376,000 after buying an additional 1,023,323 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1,482.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 499,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,064,000 after buying an additional 468,083 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $48.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.55 and a 200 day moving average of $49.68. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.24.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

About Alerian MLP ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. This is a boost from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

