PFG Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB opened at $48.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.55. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

