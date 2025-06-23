PFG Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,033.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,476,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,350,000 after buying an additional 1,346,097 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,113,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,117,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,946,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18,234.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 358,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,683,000 after purchasing an additional 356,292 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SFM. UBS Group upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.79.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $165.96 on Monday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.12 and a 200 day moving average of $153.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Terri F. Graham sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $230,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,800. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.34, for a total transaction of $302,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.42. This represents a 13.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,905 shares of company stock worth $11,963,931. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

