PFG Investments LLC Buys 170 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,032,236,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 822.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,263,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,167,000 after buying an additional 1,126,783 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 43,296.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 857,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,176,000 after buying an additional 855,961 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,566,000 after buying an additional 609,554 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 8,343.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 177,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,775,000 after buying an additional 175,205 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Charter Communications Price Performance
Charter Communications stock opened at $386.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $282.18 and a 12-month high of $437.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.36.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CHTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.20.
About Charter Communications
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.
