PFG Investments LLC Buys 241 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,199,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,353,517,000 after purchasing an additional 190,430 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,955,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,434,235,000 after buying an additional 509,467 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,878,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,232,339,000 after buying an additional 272,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,312,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,560,890,000 after acquiring an additional 100,670 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 87,501.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,689,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,141,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686,291 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 62 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,023.00, for a total value of $63,426.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,636. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total value of $1,194,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,000. This trade represents a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,716 shares of company stock worth $6,611,245. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $969.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $200.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.76, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.96. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $678.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $964.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $969.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $1,085.00 price target on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,025.00 price objective (up previously from $900.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,003.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,062.50.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

