PFG Investments LLC Buys 3,462 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of CIBR opened at $72.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $50.52 and a twelve month high of $73.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.73.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.0043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

