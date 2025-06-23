PFG Investments LLC Buys 48,105 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,192 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,105 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Transocean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 594.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221,615 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 189,708 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 3,039.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 930,599 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 900,958 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Transocean by 47.7% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 44,154 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 14,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

RIG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Transocean from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. BTIG Research set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Transocean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.58.

NYSE:RIG opened at $2.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.54. Transocean Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $5.98.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Transocean news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $61,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 340,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,537.98. This represents a 6.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

