PFG Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,395 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Mile Advisory boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.6%

VEA stock opened at $55.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.42. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $56.91. The stock has a market cap of $156.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

