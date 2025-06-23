PFG Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

PFG Investments LLC lessened its stake in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Stenger Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $439,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.20.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $195.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.58. The company has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Allstate Corporation has a 52 week low of $157.48 and a 52 week high of $213.18.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.45). Allstate had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

