PFG Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

PFG Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $265.06 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.21 and a 12-month high of $277.83. The company has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $266.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.14.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. HSBC lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $287.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In related news, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 23,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $6,419,275.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,254,650.91. This represents a 32.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total transaction of $9,707,143.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,329 shares in the company, valued at $71,820,433.62. The trade was a 11.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,869 shares of company stock valued at $44,868,201 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

