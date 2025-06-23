PFG Investments LLC Grows Holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,413 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,199,506 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,682,727,000 after buying an additional 56,236 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in FedEx by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,889,624 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,907,568,000 after buying an additional 734,268 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,798,797 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,350,686,000 after buying an additional 109,006 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,298,646 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,209,338,000 after buying an additional 323,115 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in FedEx by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,221,004 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $906,165,000 after buying an additional 127,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $225.78 on Monday. FedEx Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $194.30 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $54.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 34.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $1,499,050.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,686,161.85. The trade was a 20.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $354.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $323.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $337.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $272.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on FDX

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.