PFG Investments LLC Grows Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

PFG Investments LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,398,000 after buying an additional 76,594 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 398,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,058,000 after buying an additional 13,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

TLT stock opened at $86.49 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.30 and a twelve month high of $101.64. The firm has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.62 and a 200 day moving average of $88.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.3195 dividend. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

