PFG Investments LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 44,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of W.P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas set a $66.00 target price on shares of W.P. Carey and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on shares of W.P. Carey and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of W.P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.40.

NYSE WPC opened at $63.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.80. W.P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $66.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $407.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.99 million. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This is a boost from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. W.P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 183.51%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

