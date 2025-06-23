PFG Investments LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

PFG Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,895 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 252,650,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,441,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,441 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $362,210,000. Slate Path Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 23,801,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,577,000 after buying an additional 6,381,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,608,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,545,000 after buying an additional 1,725,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of WBD opened at $10.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $12.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 30.56% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WBD. KeyCorp cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

