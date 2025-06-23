PFG Investments LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO)

PFG Investments LLC decreased its position in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APO. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,413,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,979 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,135,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,454,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,700 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 245.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,653,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,146 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,452,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,382,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $134.61 on Monday. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $189.49. The stock has a market cap of $76.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.31 and a 200-day moving average of $146.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 35.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.57, for a total value of $530,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,470,351.48. The trade was a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lb 2018 Gst Trust purchased 607,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.39 per share, with a total value of $67,694,487.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 621,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,257,178.06. This represents a 4,331.92% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on APO

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.