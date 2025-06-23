PFG Investments LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

PFG Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 63,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 27.4% during the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 48,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 10,372 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.9% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.6% during the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 324,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,880,000 after buying an additional 8,115 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.1% during the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.35.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC stock opened at $25.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.19. Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $25.53 and a 52-week high of $36.53.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.06%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

