PFG Investments LLC Has $1.29 Million Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

PFG Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 99.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,170 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $14,943,000. Perbak Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,102,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,543,000 after buying an additional 170,869 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,559,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,044,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after buying an additional 43,819 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $12.63 on Monday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $14.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.76.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.1396 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.