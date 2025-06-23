PFG Investments LLC Has $737,000 Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

PFG Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRU. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.15.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $104.31 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.38 and a 1 year high of $130.55. The firm has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.11. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 85.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 1,675,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $48,000,009.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,168,461 shares in the company, valued at $90,744,723.04. The trade was a 112.29% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

