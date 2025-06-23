PFG Investments LLC Has $806,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

PFG Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSG. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 37.0% in the first quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IUSG opened at $143.18 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $108.91 and a 52 week high of $146.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.99.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
