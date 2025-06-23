PFG Investments LLC Has $912,000 Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

PFG Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 129,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,148,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,736,000 after purchasing an additional 96,591 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 58,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $44.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $97.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.81. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $34.68 and a one year high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.06.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.679 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.21%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

