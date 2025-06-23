PFG Investments LLC Has $938,000 Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

PFG Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $521,399,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 27,182.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,813,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $459,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,529 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,394,000 after acquiring an additional 708,432 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Ecolab by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,129,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,201,000 after acquiring an additional 514,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $80,564,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $251.75 per share, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,313.75. This represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Wall Street Zen raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $277.00 to $273.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.13.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of ECL stock opened at $261.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.96 and a twelve month high of $273.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.62.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.41%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.33%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

