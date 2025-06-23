PFG Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE)

PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,843,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,619,270,000 after buying an additional 508,570 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,503,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,309,000 after buying an additional 6,991,866 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,527,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,009,000 after purchasing an additional 329,049 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 8,340,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,918,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FirstEnergy

In other news, CAO Jason Lisowski sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $503,640.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680.51. This represents a 98.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $39.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.47. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho set a $43.00 price target on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.92.

About FirstEnergy

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

