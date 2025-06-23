PFG Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

PFG Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,890,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,869,805,000 after buying an additional 1,600,062 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,165,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,230,293,000 after buying an additional 3,344,571 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,626,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,729,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,329 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,899,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,492,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,312,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,992,994,000 after purchasing an additional 554,388 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.09.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of BSX opened at $101.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.17. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1-year low of $71.88 and a 1-year high of $107.17. The stock has a market cap of $149.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 11.58%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 164,443 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total transaction of $16,852,118.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,535,706 shares in the company, valued at $157,379,150.88. The trade was a 9.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,572 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.54, for a total transaction of $477,956.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,420.70. The trade was a 19.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 411,970 shares of company stock worth $42,406,693. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

