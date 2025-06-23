PFG Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

PFG Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $754,000. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $620,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the first quarter valued at $304,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Down 0.5%

GBTC opened at $81.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.50. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52-week low of $39.56 and a 52-week high of $88.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.63.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

