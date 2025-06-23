PFG Investments LLC Purchases 19,670 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,670 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $101,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $12.13 on Monday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $12.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.87.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

