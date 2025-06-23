PFG Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS)

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,505,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nebius Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,415,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in Nebius Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,957,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Nebius Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,621,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Nebius Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Nebius Group Price Performance

Nebius Group stock opened at $47.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average of $32.37. Nebius Group N.V. has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $55.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.16 and a beta of 3.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NBIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Arete initiated coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nebius Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Northland Securities set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Nebius Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Nebius Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

