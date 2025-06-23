PFG Investments LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,385,000. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 987,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,046,000 after purchasing an additional 588,453 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,824,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 425.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 491,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,577,000 after purchasing an additional 398,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,851,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,447,000 after purchasing an additional 324,852 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JPIE opened at $46.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.82. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $46.43.

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.