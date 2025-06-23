PFG Investments LLC Raises Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,473 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAA. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,226,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,014 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,827,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $475,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,381 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,297,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $261,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,286 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,936,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $92,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,933 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 2,707,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,251,000 after purchasing an additional 675,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $18.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.41. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.66.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.06). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.44%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

