PFG Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT)

PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 204.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,887 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNT. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $578,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $716,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $71.00 price target on Alliant Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays lowered Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.95.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $60.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Alliant Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $66.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.95.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $0.5075 dividend. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

