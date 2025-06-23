PFG Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

PFG Investments LLC cut its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,650 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 4,057 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Freedom LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 141.4% in the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $28.00 price target on shares of HP and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Dbs Bank cut shares of HP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $613,817.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814.81. The trade was a 99.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $24.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.34. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $39.80.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 244.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2894 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.79%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

