PFG Investments LLC Sells 11,580 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

PFG Investments LLC lowered its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,580 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 197.9% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on DraftKings from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, June 13th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of DraftKings to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.41.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $110,638.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,810.16. This represents a 34.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 6,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $251,102.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,268 shares in the company, valued at $6,297,524.36. This trade represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,180,281 shares of company stock worth $44,818,945 over the last three months. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DraftKings Price Performance

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $40.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.81, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.41. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.69 and a 1 year high of $53.61.

About DraftKings

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.