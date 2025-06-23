PFG Investments LLC Sells 1,274 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

PFG Investments LLC cut its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $60.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $65.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.54. The company has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.96, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.81.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 203.74%.
NTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial cut Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Scotiabank lowered Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Nutrien from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Nutrien to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Nutrien from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.
