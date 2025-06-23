PFG Investments LLC Sells 1,602 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

PFG Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 275.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.27 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.33 and a one year high of $79.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.15 and its 200 day moving average is $77.80.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

